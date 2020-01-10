Shane Nigam-producers’ row heading for compromise

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The two-month-old issue between actor Shane Nigam and the Producers Association is heading for a compromise. According to Artists of Malayalam Movie Association (AMMA) president Mohanlal, Shane Nigam has agreed to the suggestions put forth by its office-bearers at the executive committee meeting held here on Thursday. “Shane has agreed to the conditions put forth by AMMA to resolve the issue. We will convey it to the Producers Association,” said Mohanlal.

When asked whether Shane will complete the dubbing of the movie ‘Ullasam’ and act in both the films- ‘Veyil’ and ‘Qurbani,’ which are yet to be completed, Mohanlal said the actor has agreed to do so.

Meanwhile, the Producers Association office-bearers said they are yet to receive any official communication from AMMA in this regard. They reiterated that compromise talks will not be initiated with Shane unless he finishes the dubbing of the movie ‘Ullasam.’

Earlier, toughening their stance against actor Shane Nigam, members of the Kerala Film Producers Association on Thursday said they would make the details of the contracts with him public. The actor, according to the producers, has violated his contract with the producers of ‘Ullasam’, which he signed for a remuneration of Rs 25 lakh. However, the actor later changed his word and violated the contract terms by demanding Rs 40 lakh in remuneration.

“AMMA should make its stance clear in this regard. Shane is a member of AMMA and the organisation has a responsibility to resolve the issue,” said an official of KFPA.

According to them, Shane had agreed to act in ‘Ullasam’ in 2016. “Initially, it was titled as ‘Painkili’ and Shane agreed to act in the film for a remuneration of Rs 25 lakh citing that his market value would increase after an array of upcoming movies which he had signed at that time. The name of the movie was later changed to ‘Chitrakadha’ and then to ‘Ullasam’. The director of the movie was also changed while the filming was halfway,” said the producers.

The producers said for ‘Eeda’, which was released in 2017, Shane was given Rs 25 lakh in remuneration. While for ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, which was released in 2019, the actor was given Rs 15 lakh in remuneration.

For ‘Valiya Perunnal’, for which he inked the agreement in 2018, the actor was given Rs 30 lakh in remuneration. “It was clear that Shane was not paid Rs 45 lakh for any of the movies he had agreed to do till 2019,” the official said.