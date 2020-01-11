SFSL asked to provide cloned footage of attack

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) has received a request from the Additional Special Sessions Court here for a copy of the memory card containing footage of the assault on the victim in the actor abduction case. The request follows a plea by actor Dileep to establish the veracity of the footage with the help of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) as directed by the Supreme Court.

“A request was received to hand over the cloned version of the device containing footage of the attack. The cloned version of the memory card will be handed over to the court in the next few days. It will be examined by CFSL as requested by an accused in the case,” sources said. The memory card was submitted before a magistrate court by the advocate of one of the accused in 2017. After being examined by the SFSL, its contents were copied to a pendrive and handed over to the court concerned.

“The court will forward the copy of the footage to the CFSL along with the queries raised by the actor. After examining the footage, CFSL will provide a report which will be given to actor Dileep who can use it while cross-examining the witnesses during the trial,” said a source. Recently, the Additional Special Sessions Court had fixed January 30 for the commencement of trial in the case. In the first phase, from January 30 to April 7, 136 witnesses will be examined.

The court has framed charges against 10 persons in the case — ‘Pulsar’ Suni, Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Dileep, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu. The case pertains to the abduction and rape of a prominent female actor inside a moving vehicle on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017.