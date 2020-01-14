'Silencer', a tale of two generations

By Express News Service

After doing the rounds in the festival circuit, national award-winning filmmaker Priyanandan’s 'Silencer' is finally getting a theatrical release, on January 24. The film, which is Priyanandan’s follow-up to 2017’s Pathirakalam, features Lal and Meera Vasudevan in principal roles.

Based on Vaishakan’s short story of the same name, Silencer is about an aged man who, despite being in a state of isolation, fights to overcome his circumstances. The man, Mookkodan Eenashu, is played by Lal while Meera Vasudevan plays his wife, Thresia, and Irshad as Sunny, his son.

Priyanandan reveals that the film will explore the tastes and incompatibilities of two different generations in addition to human conflicts and social realities. The director also added that the film will have an authentic Thrissur flavour with the language and the culture of the place being significant factors. P N Gopikrishnan, who wrote Pathirakalam, has also penned the screenplay and dialogues of Silencer.



Priyanandan’s son Aswaghoshan T.P has cranked the camera and Bijibal has composed the background music. Produced by Benzy Nazar under the banner of Benzy Productions, the film was a notable entry in the recent edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Lal, who was last seen in Helen, will be seen next in Prasobh Vijayan’s Anveshanam, which is hitting theatres on January 31. He is also playing one of the main characters in Nithin Renji Panicker’s Kaval, alongside Suresh Gopi.



Besides, the actor is part of two high-profile Tamil projects—Mani Ratnam’s big-budget epic Ponniyin Selvan and Pariyerum Perumaal director Mari Selvaraj’s next film Karnan (with Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan).