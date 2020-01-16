Dulquer’s 'Varane Avashyamund' scheduled to release next month

By Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film with debutant Anoop Sathyan has been scheduled for a February release. The film, recently titled Varane Avashyamund, also stars Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Anoop Sathyan is the son of ace filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad and has assisted him on several films including Njan Prakashan, starring Fahadh Faasil. Varane Avashyamund is being touted as a family entertainer. The film’s camera was handled by Mukesh Muraleedharan (Uyare) and edited by Toby John.

The music is by Alphons Joseph. The first video song from the film, ‘Nee Vaa En Aarumukha’, was released online yesterday.