Home Entertainment Malayalam

Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed’s 'Trance' to release on February 14

The film was supposed to release in December but the team decided to push the release to February 14 owing to pending post-production work. 

Published: 17th January 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed’s 'Trance' to release on February 14

Poster of Trance. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The makers of Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed’s Trance have revealed the confirmed release date of the film along with a colourful new poster. 

The film was supposed to release in December. However, the team decided to push the release to February 14 owing to pending post-production work. 

Trance sees Anwar returning to direction after a seven-year hiatus. The filmmaker has been previously involved in the production of blockbusters like Bangalore Days, Premam, and Parava. His own banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainment has produced the film. Anwar’s last directorial feature was Ustad Hotel.

The highly secretive project has been scripted by Vincent Vadakkan. It also stars Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, and Sreenath Bhasi among others. Gautham Menon is also making an appearance in the film.

Meanwhile, the shoot of another Fahadh film, Malik, has been wrapped up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mollywood ] Malayalam Films Fahadh Faasil Anwar Rasheed Trance Nazriya Nazim
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp