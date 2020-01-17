Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed’s 'Trance' to release on February 14

By Express News Service

The makers of Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed’s Trance have revealed the confirmed release date of the film along with a colourful new poster.

The film was supposed to release in December. However, the team decided to push the release to February 14 owing to pending post-production work.

Trance sees Anwar returning to direction after a seven-year hiatus. The filmmaker has been previously involved in the production of blockbusters like Bangalore Days, Premam, and Parava. His own banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainment has produced the film. Anwar’s last directorial feature was Ustad Hotel.

The highly secretive project has been scripted by Vincent Vadakkan. It also stars Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, and Sreenath Bhasi among others. Gautham Menon is also making an appearance in the film.



Meanwhile, the shoot of another Fahadh film, Malik, has been wrapped up.