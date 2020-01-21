Chemban Vinod, Arjun Ashokan in 'Aamapoottu'?

By Express News Service

Chemban Vinod Jose and Arjun Ashokan have reportedly joined the cast of director Akku Akbar’s Aamapoottu.

The filmmaker is known for the films Veruthe Oru Bharya and Vellaripravinte Changathi.

As per reports, Shine Tom Chacko is also part of the film along with Balu Varghese.

The film sees Akku reteaming with writer GS Anil after Vellaripravinte Changathi. Said to be a humour-based subject, the film revolves around two men who arrive in a city for various reasons and end up being trapped in front of a beverage joint.

The shoot is expected to begin on February 25 in Kozhikode and neighbouring regions. Albey will be handling the cinematography and Hisham Abdul Wahab has been roped in to write the music.

Interestingly, Chemban Vinod and Arjun Ashokan are also part of two other films—Member Rameshan 9th Ward, in which the latter plays the lead—and Ajagajandharam, directed by Tinu Pappachan.

Chemban will be also seen next in Trance and Idi Mazha Kaattu. Arjun, on the other hand, has Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Thattassery Koottaam in the pipeline. The latter is the directorial debut of Dileep’s brother Anoop.