Home Entertainment Malayalam

Chemban Vinod, Arjun Ashokan in 'Aamapoottu'?

Chemban Vinod Jose and Arjun Ashokan have reportedly joined the cast of director Akku Akbar’s Aamapoottu.

Published: 21st January 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Chemban Vinod

Mollywood actor Chemban Vinod

By Express News Service

Chemban Vinod Jose and Arjun Ashokan have reportedly joined the cast of director Akku Akbar’s Aamapoottu.

The filmmaker is known for the films Veruthe Oru Bharya and Vellaripravinte Changathi.
As per reports, Shine Tom Chacko is also part of the film along with Balu Varghese.

The film sees Akku reteaming with writer GS Anil after Vellaripravinte Changathi. Said to be a humour-based subject, the film revolves around two men who arrive in a city for various reasons and end up being trapped in front of a beverage joint. 

The shoot is expected to begin on February 25 in Kozhikode and neighbouring regions. Albey will be handling the cinematography and Hisham Abdul Wahab has been roped in to write the music. 

Interestingly, Chemban Vinod and Arjun Ashokan are also part of two other films—Member Rameshan 9th Ward, in which the latter plays the lead—and Ajagajandharam, directed by Tinu Pappachan. 

Chemban will be also seen next in Trance and Idi Mazha Kaattu. Arjun, on the other hand, has Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Thattassery Koottaam in the pipeline. The latter is the directorial debut of Dileep’s brother Anoop.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chemban Vinod Arjun Ashokan Aamapoottu
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp