Antony Varghese's 'Ajagajandharam' completed

By Express News Service

Antony Varghese’s new film with director Tinu Pappachan, Ajagajandharam, has completed filming.



The film is Tinu’s follow-up to his acclaimed prison-break thriller, Swathandryam Ardharathriyil.



Chemban Vinod Jose and Tito Wilson also star in the film. Angamaly Diaries actors Kichu Tellus and Vineeth Viswam have penned the script in addition to appearing in the cast with other co-stars Arjun Asokan, Sudhi Koppa, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Jaffer Idukki.

Jinto George is behind the camera with Shameer Muhammed doing the editing. Immanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalapilliyum are bankrolling the film under the banner of Silver Bay Studios.



Central Pictures is handling distribution.