Malayalam actress Jameela Malik passes away at 74

She acted along Prem Nazir, Vincent, Adoor Bhasi, J Jayalalitha and Raghavan and lend her voice as a dubbing artist in Hindi movies mainly for actresses Manjula and Jayamalini.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yesteryear Malayalam actress Jameela Malik passed away at 74 at her relative's residence on Monday night at Poonthura near Palode. The actress's body has been shifted to the Medical College hospital. 

She was the first woman actress from the state who graduated from Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. The veteran actress featured in many films of various languages during the 70s and 80s. She made her debut with the film 'Aadyathe Katha' in 1972 directed by noted director KS Sethumadhavan. Throughout her career, she received critical acclaim for her roles in 'Jai Jawan Jai Makhan' and 'Vilaapa'. She acted as the leading lady in movies including the likes of Aadyathe Kadha, Rajahamsam, Lahari and in several television serials during 90s.

During her last days, she was working as a Hindi tuition teacher at Palode, near her residence. She was born as eldest among four children to Malik Mohammed and Thankamma Malik at Jonakapuram, Kollam. Her father was a municipal councillor. 

