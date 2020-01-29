Home Entertainment Malayalam

A car’s story 

Anand Menon on his directorial  debut Gauthamante Radham in which a car is the main character

Published: 29th January 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Gauthamante Radham'

A still from the film 'Gauthamante Radham'

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Last year, a short film called Magneto went viral. Its lead actor, Anand Menon, is making his directorial debut this year with a full-length Malayalam feature that is set to release this Friday. Titled Gauthamante Radham, the film, scripted by Anand himself, has Neeraj Madhav and Punya Elizabeth (Thobama fame) playing the two main leads.But the film’s main highlight is its third character—a car, which, according to Anand, is actually its main character. 

However, unlike the last car-based Malayalam film, The Car, starring Jayaram, Gauthamante Radham will be a relatively light-hearted affair. “The car is not the villain in our film. It’s more of a cute, positive character. We have made a family-friendly entertainer that revolves around this car. But it’s not exactly a fantasy film either. There is ample amount of humour in the story,” says Anand, who also happens to be a film editor.

Elaborating more on this, Anand tells us the film is about the amusing situations that follow the introduction of a small car to a home. We got the first glimpse of the vehicle in the film’s music video, Uyire, sung by Sid Sriram.In addition to Neeraj, the film also features Renji Panicker and Basil Joseph (also the creative director). On casting Neeraj, Anand says, “Neeraj was our first choice for the hero, because when I first visualised his character, it was his face that immediately came to mind.

It’s a relatable, boy-next-door character. We wanted someone who could carry off a cute and mature image at the same time. Also, Neeraj happens to be a very good actor. He hasn’t been utilised in the right way yet. We have only seen one sphere of him until now, but he has the potential to do more. I felt there were some new things he could do in our film.”

Gauthamante Radham has been shot mostly in Ernakulam, with a few portions in Munnar and Rameshwaram. KG Anilkumar has bankrolled the film which has been shot by Vishnu Sarma and edited by Appu N Bhattathiri. Ankit Menon has composed the music to Vinayak Sasikumar’s lyrics. Dhundu Ranjeev  (Lilli) is the production designer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Menon Gauthamante Radham Punya Elizabeth Neeraj Madhav
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp