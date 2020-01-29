Anoop Menon, Dharmajan confirmed for 'Maradu 357'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that director Kannan Thamarakulam is making a film on the Maradu eviction issue. Titled Maradu 357, the project has cast Anoop Menon, Dharmajan as the male leads while Noorin Shereef and Sheelu Abraham have been cast as the female leads.

Dinesh Pallath, who wrote Thamarakulam’s last film Pattabhiraman, has penned the script. Another Pattabhiraman crew member, cinematographer Ravi Chandran, is on board as well. Abraham Mathew is producing the film under the banner of Abaam Movies in association with Swarnalaya Cinemas.The film will reportedly also feature Baiju, Renji Panicker, Alencier Ley, Senthil Krishna, and Premkumar. The shoot is expected to begin tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Anoop Menon is awaiting the release of his directorial debut King Fish, in which he also plays a central character. Noorin Shereef, who was last seen in Dhamaka, will be seen alongside Pathinettam Padi-fame Akshay Radhakrishnan in Velleppam.