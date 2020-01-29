Home Entertainment Malayalam

On popular demand

Malayalam web-series ‘I promise R.I.A’ that narrates the nostalgia of school days is yet another show to make a mark online

Published: 29th January 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By  Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

The Internet has changed the way we perceive entertainment. Though the influx of irrelevant content remains a matter of concern, the web has also provided a platform for many creative experiments. ‘Karikku’, the popular web series that narrates the story of unemployed engineering graduates garnered plenty of attention among Malayali viewers, opening up a new realm of content. ‘I promise R.I.A’, written and directed by 22-year-old Indian Pallassery is another such show that has made it to the spotlight.

Though the series visualises school-day nostalgia through classroom jokes and innocent friendships, it handles many realistic issues within its storyline. The three main characters, Ria, Ishaan and Aman, come from troubled homes. Ria’s abusive father, and her mother are going through a divorce, while Ishaan’s father has to move back to Kochi with family after losing his livelihood in Dubai to a financial crisis. Aman’s family is divided after the death of his brother. The trio meets in Kochi, attending the same school, and becomes best friends—a relationship that branches out into romance between Ria and Ishaan. The pilot ends with a sneak peek into the tragic end to their story. 

“Comedy has an edge over all other genres. I agree that people are entertained by meaningless humour than they are by stories of heartbreak or tragedy. But Malayalis have great taste in cinema—they identify quality. I promise R.I.A will not have a happy ending. That’s just how some stories go,” says Indian, who debuted his acting career with Bada Dosth in 2006. He went on to act in popular films like ‘Idukki Gold’, ‘Onnam Loka Mahayudham’, ‘Kuttimama’ and ‘Kali’. “Acting is my passion. I think being an actor gets you a certain approval, which stays with you as you become a filmmaker—knowledge about the several dimensions of cinema has its advantages,” he says.

Indian, who is planning on directing a movie soon, considers the web series a curtain-raiser. Most of the characters and their backstories have been borrowed from real-life personalities he met at school and in his journeys. “Directing a movie is a big deal. But ‘I promise R.I.A’ has been made with the same quality and continuity as a movie. As a team, we haven’t underplayed any detail,” he says. All the 12 episodes—each 15 to 20 minutes long, have been already shot and are being released as episodes. 10 episodes have been released, and each has hit above 6 lakh views. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the finale. 

Produced by Saina Movies, ‘I promise R.I.A’ stars Aman Askar, Indian Pallissery and Sneha Subhash in main roles. The cinematography has been handled by city-based talent Vijay Krishnan R, who was the assistant cinematographer for the movie ‘Helen’. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp