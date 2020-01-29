On popular demand

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

The Internet has changed the way we perceive entertainment. Though the influx of irrelevant content remains a matter of concern, the web has also provided a platform for many creative experiments. ‘Karikku’, the popular web series that narrates the story of unemployed engineering graduates garnered plenty of attention among Malayali viewers, opening up a new realm of content. ‘I promise R.I.A’, written and directed by 22-year-old Indian Pallassery is another such show that has made it to the spotlight.

Though the series visualises school-day nostalgia through classroom jokes and innocent friendships, it handles many realistic issues within its storyline. The three main characters, Ria, Ishaan and Aman, come from troubled homes. Ria’s abusive father, and her mother are going through a divorce, while Ishaan’s father has to move back to Kochi with family after losing his livelihood in Dubai to a financial crisis. Aman’s family is divided after the death of his brother. The trio meets in Kochi, attending the same school, and becomes best friends—a relationship that branches out into romance between Ria and Ishaan. The pilot ends with a sneak peek into the tragic end to their story.

“Comedy has an edge over all other genres. I agree that people are entertained by meaningless humour than they are by stories of heartbreak or tragedy. But Malayalis have great taste in cinema—they identify quality. I promise R.I.A will not have a happy ending. That’s just how some stories go,” says Indian, who debuted his acting career with Bada Dosth in 2006. He went on to act in popular films like ‘Idukki Gold’, ‘Onnam Loka Mahayudham’, ‘Kuttimama’ and ‘Kali’. “Acting is my passion. I think being an actor gets you a certain approval, which stays with you as you become a filmmaker—knowledge about the several dimensions of cinema has its advantages,” he says.

Indian, who is planning on directing a movie soon, considers the web series a curtain-raiser. Most of the characters and their backstories have been borrowed from real-life personalities he met at school and in his journeys. “Directing a movie is a big deal. But ‘I promise R.I.A’ has been made with the same quality and continuity as a movie. As a team, we haven’t underplayed any detail,” he says. All the 12 episodes—each 15 to 20 minutes long, have been already shot and are being released as episodes. 10 episodes have been released, and each has hit above 6 lakh views. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the finale.

Produced by Saina Movies, ‘I promise R.I.A’ stars Aman Askar, Indian Pallissery and Sneha Subhash in main roles. The cinematography has been handled by city-based talent Vijay Krishnan R, who was the assistant cinematographer for the movie ‘Helen’.