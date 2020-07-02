'Ente Meera' gearing up for OTT release

By Express News Service

Director Shammas Sharafudheen’s debut film, Ente Meera, is gearing up for release. The makers revealed that the film, which stars newcomers, may opt for an OTT release.



However, nothing is official yet.



Touted as a family thriller with romance and suspense elements, Ente Meera narrates the events happening in three days of a young man named Hari, played by Rajkumar S Iyer.



Julie Hendry plays the eponymous Meera.

Written and produced by Nazim Rani, the film was shot at Kollam. Sunil Perinad has cranked the camera while Vinesh Chandanathopu handled the editing. Vinesh and Shinu S Das penned the screenplay.



Dency Dencil composed the music to the lyrics by Sajjan Medayil and Harikrishnan S.