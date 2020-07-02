Malayali cop pens Varalakshmi Sarathkumar’s Tamil film 'Colours'

By Express News Service

Ernakulam-based Malayali police officer Prasad Parapuram is making his writing debut with the Tamil film Colours, which has Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in a lead role. Nissar, who has directed over 20 Malayalam films, has helmed the feature.



In addition to Varalakshmi, Ineya, Divyapillai, Ramkumar, Motta Rajendran, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Devan are among the cast members of the film which was completed recently.

The writer reveals the film is a family drama that revolves around relationships.



“It’s about how one man’s life is affected by the arrival of two women in his life. It will appeal to both youngsters and family audiences alike,” said Prasad, adding that it will feature martial arts and aerobics prominently.



Aji Idicula is producing the film under the banner of Limelight Pictures. Sajan Kalathil has shot the film which has VS Vishal as the editor and SP Venkatesh as the music composer.