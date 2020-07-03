STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanah Moidutty to sing for Malayalam film 'Anandakalyanam'

PC Sudhir has written and directed the film which is being produced by Zebra Media.Sanah has previously sung for films made in other Indian languages.

Sanah Moidutty

Mumbai-based Malayali singer Sanah Moidutty will be soon making her Malayalam singing debut in a film titled Anandakalyanam which stars Ashkar Soudan and debutant Archana.

In Anandakalyanam, she is crooning a track with singer KS Harishankar. The music has been composed Rajesh Babu from the lyrics by Nishanth Kodamana.

The other singers in the film are MG Sreekumar, Jyotsna, Najeeb Arshad, Sunilkumar Kozhikode, and Srikanth Krishna.

The director said Anandakalyanam is a family entertainer with a strong presence of romance and musical elements.

The remaining cast comprises Sunil Sugatha, Pradeep Kottayam, Neena Kurup and Sivaji Guruvayoor.

