STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan alleges long wait for swab collection for COVID-19 test

Inadequate facilities for swab collection and lack of human resources seem to be the main reason for the delay at the hospital.

Published: 06th July 2020 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala may be faring better in tackling the pandemic when compared to other states, but the long wait for Covid-19 testing at the government hospitals is becoming a huge concern for the public, especially as the state stares at the possibility of a community spread. Suspected Covid-19 patients, who arrive at the fever OP of government hospitals to give their swab samples for testing, are forced to wait for eight to 10 hours in the state capital.

Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, in a social media post, shared the dreadful experience he encountered at the COVID- 19 OP at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. In his post, he said that patients arriving at the clinic are forced to wait for a long time, thereby exposing themselves for several hours.

“When I arrived at the General Hospital OP, I saw around 35 people sitting under a tarpaulin shed, all eagerly waiting for their turn. It was around 7pm then. But even after waiting for three hours, I didn’t get called. When I asked them when my turn will come, they were surprised by my query, as even the person who came at 2pm was waiting there like me,” shared Sanal.

“Those coming with just a normal fever or flu could end up contracting Covid-19 after arriving at the hospital. It’s not like the government cannot fix such issues. They launched the BevQ app in such short notice. Likewise, an online queuing system should be introduced to avoid such long waits at hospitals,” said Sanal, who left the hospital without giving the sample.

Inadequate facilities for swab collection and lack of human resources seem to be the main reason for the delay at the hospital. “Kerala has had a good track record so far. But such issues need to be fixed,” said the filmmaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanal Kumar Sasidharan swab collection delay coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp