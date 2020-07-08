STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kasaba to get a sequel?

On the fourth anniversary of Mammootty's Kasaba, Goodwill Entertainments head honcho Joby George hinted that a sequel to Kasaba may happen if things go according to plan.

Published: 08th July 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kasaba Movie Poster

Kasaba Movie Poster

By Express News Service

On the fourth anniversary of Mammootty’s Kasaba, Goodwill Entertainments head honcho Joby George hinted that a sequel to Kasaba may happen if things go according to plan.While recalling the day when the team was busy with the film’s last-minute post-production four years ago, Joby made it clear that he still stands by the film and Mammootty’s character Rajan Zachariah regardless of the controversy created following its release. 

“Anyone can say anything but this Rajan... he is a king, Malayalam cinema’s king. If the ‘verdict’ is in our favour, Rajan Zachariah will be back once again,” he wrote on his social media page.Kasaba, directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, was a hot topic of debates after actor Parvathy Thiruvoth called out the sexist and misogynistic dialogues in the film uttered by Mammootty, following which she was viciously trolled by some netizens.

Goodwill Entertainments is currently busy with the Suresh Gopi-starrer Kaval directed by Nithin Renji Panicker. The film, which has Suresh Gopi sharing the screen with Renji Panicker, is a thriller. A teaser was released online recently.Joby George also announced the completion of the Shane Nigam-starrer Veyil recently. The project courted much controversy earlier after a verbal conflict ensued between Shane and Joby a few months ago. The issue has now been resolved.

