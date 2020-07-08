Was happy to see Mamta sing Rumaal Ambili on TV: Ajeesh Dasan

By Express News Service

As the song Rumaal Ambili from Lalbagh evokes an overwhelming response, Ajeesh Dasan is happy. The lyricist, who shot to fame with the song Poomothole (Joseph), found it challenging when the makers of Lalbagh asked him to pen a song which will have Sufi shades in its music and Bangalore as the setting.

But with the Rahul Raj composition, in which you find Mamta Mohandas opting for a different tone and Zia Ul Haq once again at his effortless best, drawing more than 1.25 lakh views since its YouTube release last Friday, Ajeesh could not hold back his joy.

“Most of the songs that I’ve been asked to write since Poomuthole belonged to the lullaby genre and, naturally, I was happy when this offer came. To work with a top-notch music director like Rahul and deliver another hit song was a big challenge. He asked me to give something fresh and magical which music lovers can connect with quickly. That’s how emerged Rumal Ambili. Rahul was happy at the end of composing and told me that he enjoyed it to the core,” said Ajeesh.

Due to the lockdown, the four-member team had to compose the song by sitting in different places. “I was in Vaikom, Rahul Raj and Zia at two different places in Kochi and Mamta in the US. We spent an entire night and finished it by dawn. The feedback I have been getting since the song’s release has been amazing, and I was happy to see Mamta sing it on a TV channel during a breakfast show,” said Ajeesh.