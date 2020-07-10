Paarvai Ondru Penne: Of Tamil melodies and sweet love stories

Gautham S By

Express News Service

Malayalis have a special fondness for Tamil songs. It is the reason why many Tamil music videos go viral in Kerala as soon they are released on social media. ‘Paarvai Ondru Penne’ is the latest to this list. The song is trending on YouTube since its release last week. The music video directed by Anush Krishna Mohan is entertaining audience through its compelling story arch and stylised visuals.The video narrates the story of a youngster who tries to woo a dance teacher he meets while dropping his niece for dance class. “The music video is shot in a cinematic way. The inclusion of dancers makes the video catchy. Not many videos have come out this way as it is very difficult to shoot an entire storyline in a short video,” says Anush.

The song has been composed by Gokul Sreekandan and choreographed by Suhaid Kukku. Mohammed Shariq and Swathika Vinod form the main cast, who had a huge fan base on TikTok. “We wanted to entertain people with a video during the lockdown. However, we could only start shooting once the government eased the restrictions,” adds Anush. The shooting took place in June at various locations, including Panampilly Nagar and Edappally.

Anush has also directed popular Tik Tok series’ on YouTube like ‘Kalippante Pennu’, ‘Nostu’, and ‘Koodepirappu’. He and Shariq have been long time collaborators and have even acted together in a movie. “When the video came out, many messaged me saying the video made them realise the talent of TikTokers,” says Anush.With the music video nearing one million views on YouTube, Anush is very happy with the response. “I was sure the audience would fall in love with the video. But this response is overwhelming. However, the ban on TikTok was a blow for us. The song would have become a bigger viral sensation. The ban will hugely affect people who used the platform genuinely to exhibit their talents.”

The music video is produced by Three Idiots Media production. Jibin Krishna penned the lyrics. Arjun Ajith, Juliet Varghese, Lakshmi Priya, and Alsafi Ashraf sang the song and R Madhavan cranked the camera. Anush affirms that the shooting process was very challenging. “Though we planned for a two-day shoot, we had to take an extra day due to rain. Also, I was particular about the colour palette used throughout the song. Many a times, I was stuck with the visuals as I wasn’t sure if they matched the lines Jibin wrote. I was so relieved when he found the visuals perfect.”

Anush says that he has a reason for selecting a Tamil song for the video. “Tamil audiences are in awe of the videos made by Malayali directors. Also, Malayalis love to watch Tamil songs and videos. So, a video in Tamil could lure both audiences.” He plans to be active with web series once the situation returns to normal. “Digital platforms brought me fame and recognition. Fortunately, all my ventures became very popular. More plans will be revealed soon,” he quips.

Syrupy romance

The video, starring TikTokers Mohammed Shariq and Swathika Vinod, narrates the story of a youngster who tries to woo a dance teacher