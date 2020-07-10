STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Production of Vinayakan’s Karinthandan  in progress

She said Karinthandan is not a subject to be confined to four walls and serves to remind us of an era.

Vinayakan in Karinthandan

Vinayakan in Karinthandan

By Express News Service

A couple of years ago, Collective Phase One had announced that Vinayakan will be headlining a film about the legend of Karinthandan, a tribal chieftain who lived in Wayanad between 1700-1750 AD. The film, helmed by documentary filmmaker Leela Santosh, went into production recently. The team has released a minute-long making video in which Leela talks briefly about the significance of the subject and why it has to be shot outdoors.

She said Karinthandan is not a subject to be confined to four walls and serves to remind us of an era. “Like me, there are a lot of people who liked him. My aim is to make a film that does justice to their expectations. With the help of my husband, friends, and family, I illustrated many scenes and shot them in the surroundings of my house. It greatly excites and energises me.”Collective Phase One is the production company co-owned by Rajeev Ravi. The company was also behind films such as Kammattipadam, Njaan Steve Lopez, and Eeda.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp