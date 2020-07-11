'Puthiya Pulari': Music video by SBI employees on effects of COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

There is always light at the end of the tunnel. Puthiya Pulari, an eight-minute music video by SBI branch employees, navigates around the pandemic and the effect of the subsequent lockdown curbs, which brought the world to a standstill. It starts with a child who is couped inside her house innocently asking her father about the coronavirus and when it would end so she could play outside. Her father, who is visually challenged, equates it to the heavy rain which will one fine day give way to sunshine again.

The visuals shot, choreographed, and edited at homes of a handful of employees in the state is enlivened by a powerful and melodious rendition of award-winning song ‘Thaniye Mizhikal’, from Guppy, sung by Nidheesh Karthik.“The aim was to conceptualise our battle against the Coronavirus. We realised people are scared and we wanted to give them a ray of hope so they will be able to overcome the present,” Shyama S A, who scripted the video with Rakesh S. The idea was conceptualised by Bindu K, while Rahul K Nair, Rakesh S, worked behind the camera.

Reshma, Dhanoop, Neeraja, Rajitha, Remya, Sanal, Vijesh, Rijil and Charith were also involved in the project.SBI staff have been in the forefront of several similar projects in the past. Their latest was ‘We shall overcome’, a music video created by roping in several musical talents from various branches across the state.