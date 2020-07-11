Rahul Riji Nair’s 'Kalla Nottam' set to premiere in NYIFF

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair’s (Ottamuri Velicham) new film, Kalla Nottam, has been selected to premiere in the competition section of the upcoming edition of the New York Indian Film Festival. The experimental film, which has a runtime of around 75 mins, features three child actors—Vasudev Sajeesh Marar, Suryadev Sajeesh Marar, and Ansu Maria Thomas—aside from Renjith Sekhar Nair, Vinitha Koshy, and others.

Completely improvised, the film revolves around two cinema-obsessed kids who steal a digital camera to make a film but stumbles upon a moral policing situation which reveals a few harsh truths about some of the grown-ups. This year, the festival will take place online, between July 24 to Aug 2.