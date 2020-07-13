STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
My little man is not so little any more: Mohanlal on son Pranav's birthday

Mohanlal took to his official Instagram account and shared 'now and then' pictures of himself along with Pranav.

Published: 13th July 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

ittymaani_3

Mohanlal in Ittymaani. (YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Malayalam icon Mohanlal has penned a note wishing his son, actor Pranav Mohanlal, on the latter's 29th birthday on Monday, saying that his "little man" is not "so little anymore".

Mohanlal took to his official Instagram account and shared 'now and then' pictures of himself along with Pranav.

In the first image, the star is seen holding his son while in the second the two strike a pose together.

"My little man is not so little any more.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday @pranavmohanlal," Mohanlal wrote.

Pranav ventured into acting as a child with a role in his father's film "Onnaman" in 2002. In the same year, he got a lead role in "Punarjani". He then served as an assistant director in films like "Papanasam" and "Life of Josutty".

Pranav will next be seen in "Hridayam", while Mohanlal's upcoming films are "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham", "Drishyam 2" and "Ram".

