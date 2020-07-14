First-look of Aju Varghese from .Article 21' out

By Express News Service

In March, we got to see the first-look of Lena in an unrecognisable avatar in Article 21. Now the makers of the film have released the first-look of Aju Varghese’s character from the film. Directed by Lenin Balakrishnan, Article 21 is produced by Joseph Dhanoop and Praseena under the banner of Walk With Cinema.

In addition to Aju and Lena, child artistes Nandan Rajesh and Leswin are playing important characters. Ashkar is the director of photography and Sandeep Nandakumar, the editor. The music is by Gopi Sundar with sound design by Ranganath Ravee.