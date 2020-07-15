STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 'Mahavir Karna' on hold, RS Vimal announces another historical epic 'Dharma Rajya'

Dharma Rajya will be made in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Filmmaker RS Vimal

Filmmaker RS Vimal (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

Ennu Ninte Moideen director RS Vimal has announced another big-budget epic titled Dharma Rajya. He will be working on it before moving on to the Vikram-starrer Mahavir Karna. Vimal had earlier shot some minor footage for the same. However, the project has been currently put on hold as Vikram is also part of Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan.

Dharma Rajya will revolve around a heroic figure from Travancore history. Announcing that the project will be a "devotional dedication" to Lord Padmanabhaswamy (Vishnu), Vimal shared a statement on his social media page.  "From the backdrop of the legendary history of Travancore, comes to life, a true hero," he wrote, adding that a major superstar will be playing the central character. It’s not yet known who the superstar is.

He added that it will be shot using virtual production techniques in London. Recently, films like Lion King, Avatar, and War for the Planet of the Apes were made using this technology in which LED screens are used instead of green screens. 

Dharma Rajya will be made in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner of Pooja Entertainment.

