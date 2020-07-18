Nivin Pauly to star in, produce 'Gangster of  Mundanmala'

By Express News Service

Following the announcement of Bismi Special, which will see him sharing the screen with Aishwarya Lekshmi again, Nivin Pauly has announced one more film on the 10th anniversary of his acting career.

Titled Gangster of Mundanmala, the film will be helmed by Rony Manuel Joseph. It is being touted as an action entertainer.

Rony Manuel Joseph has co-written the film’s script with Aneesh Rajashekaran. Nivin will be producing the project under his home banner Pauly Jr Pictures with Ravi Mathew as co-producer. Justin Varghese is in charge of the music.

It marks the third production venture of Nivin after Action Hero Biju and Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela. Aside from Bismi Special and Gangster of Mundanmala, the actor has Thuramukham and Padavettu coming up next.