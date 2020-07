By PTI

KOCHI: A case has been registered against a Malayalam film producer for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, police said on Sunday.

Alwyn Antony had sexually abused the 22-year-old woman last year after promising her roles in his movies, the police said.

The woman was sexually harassed four times between January and March 2019.

Alwin had produced several hits including Ohm Shanti Oshana and 2015's Amar Akbar Antony.

The accused is absconding, they said.