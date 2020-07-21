Ratheish Kumar to helm new web series 'KochAmerica'

By Express News Service

Thrissivaperoor Kliptham director Ratheish Kumar is foraying into the OTT space. The filmmaker has set up a production company called Mad Mango Movies to nurture new filmmakers and help them flex their creative muscles.

As a first step, the company is developing a web series titled KochAmerica, which Ratheish is directing.

The company calls their maiden venture a “lighthearted, clean and engaging entertainment”.

In a statement, they said, “Envisaged for maximum productivity during the pandemic times, Mad Mango Movies is the brainchild of a close circle of friends based in Kochi.

They include both professionals and competent aspirants of the Malayalam film industry.

Actors, writers, technicians, you name it—they have it. Mad Mango Movies is on the path to realise the dreams of these young men and women, by helping them engage in their respective careers which will help them survive —creatively, and if possible financially, in these difficult times.”

More filmmakers from Malayalam cinema are expected to be more active in the digital space soon. Recently, BTech-fame Mridul Nair completed the production of his first web series 'Instagraamam'.