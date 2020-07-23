Dhyan Sreenivasan to play a character named Sathyaneshan Nadar

By Express News Service

Dhyan Sreenivasan is set to return to acting. We recently reported that Dhyan Sreenivasan is set to play a detective in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by debutant Jithu Vayalil.

The latest update is that Dhyan will be playing a character named Sathyaneshan Nadar.

What makes this interesting is that this was the other name of Malayalam actor Sathyan. Dhyan is working on his physique to get a learner form for the character.

The project, which is billed as a comedy-thriller, has been written by Bipin Chandran, who is known for scripting 1983, Best Actor, C/o Saira Banu, and Pavada.

​Sam CS, who recently made his Malayalam debut with Odiyan, will be returning to Malayalam to compose the music and score for the film.

Noted cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam will be cranking the camera.