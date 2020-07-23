Producer Santhosh T Kuruvilla responds to fake news on him

By Express News Service

Producer Santhosh T Kuruvilla has rubbished a false report doing the rounds online that director Aashiq Abu’s Mayaanadhi was actually funded by an accused in the ongoing gold smuggling case.

Kuruvilla, who is one of the co-producers of Priyadarshan’s Marakkar, clarified that it was his own money that went into the film.

“Unfortunately, during the past few days, there have been reports on social media that the real producer of Mayaanadhi is one controversial figure. I don’t understand on what basis are some media friends and online portals spreading this kind of baseless news pieces,” said Kuruvilla.

Kuruvilla requested media portals to do a fact check before publishing fake news. “Not only was the film made using money from my own account, but all taxes—both central and state governments—pertaining to this film have also been properly paid. Most importantly, I have not accepted any sum from any individual as a loan or an investment,” he added.

“I’m a businessman and many youngsters are employed with me in various establishments, in both Kerala and abroad.”

Kuruvilla, who also oversaw the production of acclaimed films like Maheshinte Prathikaram, Ee Ma Yau, and Android Kunjappan, concluded his statement by saying that discussions about new film projects are currently underway.

Meanwhile, the release of Marakkar has been pushed to 2021, considering the impracticality of releasing a big-budget film during the pandemic.

