Actor Saju Navodaya starts YouTube channel with wife

By Express News Service

Malayalam actor Saju Navodaya (Pashanam Shaji) has started a YouTube channel titled ‘Shajees Corner’ to entertain viewers with a series of shows that run the gamut from social commentary to humour to life lessons in addition to exploring culinary skills and showcasing short films.Saju has the backing of wife Resmi who is working on the channel with him.

A few episodes of the programs titled ‘Vachakamela Pachakamela’, ‘Surachettayi’ have already been released. Saju expects his fans to welcome the channel with the same warmth that they gave him.

As the actor is also involved in some philanthropic work, he hopes to donate the profits from the channel to charitable causes.

Shiju Anjumana is the director of the channel. Saju, who began in stage and television and later forayed into films, has appeared in the popular films Vellimoonga and Amar Akbar Anthony.