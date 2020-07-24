‘Weekend Blockbusters is the sole producer of Bismi Special’

By Express News Service

Following producer Santosh T Kuruvilla’s statement that Mayaanadhi was not produced by any controversial figures, now Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters has come forward to respond to the fake news circulated by some media portals that said her upcoming production Bismi Special starring Nivin Pauly and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is being funded by an accused of the ongoing gold smuggling case.

In a statement, the Bangalore Days co-producer said, “The crew members and their friends are upset that their film has been dragged into this case. This film, directed by newcomer Rajesh Ravi, is being bankrolled by me under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters which has been in the movie business for the past six years.”

Sophia added that the company has reached out to a few media portals to rectify their error. As the portal that originally published this news has already withdrawn it, Sophia is expecting other portals that followed the news to do the same. “No other individual has a partnership in the production of this film,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Weekend Blockbusters is trying to figure out a way to resume the production of their superhero project, Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas and helmed by Basil Joseph. Recently right-wing extremists demolished a massive set that was erected for shooting a significant portion of the film.