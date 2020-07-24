STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘Weekend Blockbusters is the sole producer of Bismi Special’

Producer Sophia Paul has responded to the fake news circulated by some media portals concerning her upcoming production starring Nivin Pauly

Published: 24th July 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sophia Paul (Albin Mathew | EPS)

By Express News Service

Following producer Santosh T Kuruvilla’s statement that Mayaanadhi was not produced by any controversial figures, now Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters has come forward to respond to the fake news circulated by some media portals that said her upcoming production Bismi Special starring Nivin Pauly and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is being funded by an accused of the ongoing gold smuggling case.

In a statement, the Bangalore Days co-producer said, “The crew members and their friends are upset that their film has been dragged into this case. This film, directed by newcomer Rajesh Ravi, is being bankrolled by me under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters which has been in the movie business for the past six years.”

Sophia added that the company has reached out to a few media portals to rectify their error. As the portal that originally published this news has already withdrawn it, Sophia is expecting other portals that followed the news to do the same. “No other individual has a partnership in the production of this film,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Weekend Blockbusters is trying to figure out a way to resume the production of their superhero project, Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas and helmed by Basil Joseph. Recently right-wing extremists demolished a massive set that was erected for shooting a significant portion of the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sophia Paul
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp