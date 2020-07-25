The balancing art

By Express News Service

When the pandemic wreaked havoc, people were pushed into an abyss of confusion and+ distress. Many got back on their feet, mending their lives, but for some, the end of the tunnel is nowhere in sight. Small-time artists like Sudheesh Sasikumar found his life going off tracks with the Covid 19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown. A singer, Sudheesh was making ends meet with stage programmes when his world came crashing down.

But, art cannot be taken away from the artist. To share with the world the pangs of many like him, Sudheesh has come out with a music video titled ‘19’ which talks about how the pandemic played party pooper for stage artists.

“I have been sitting at home since March. Many artists like me face the same fate. We thrived on festivals and celebrations. Without them, we are in crisis. Some have found alternative options but for a musician, it is not an easy task. That’s when I felt why not tell the world about our struggles. That’s when I penned “19”. The idea for a music video came much later. It was released two days ago and is already getting good feedback,” said Sudheesh.

“19” talks about an artist and his struggle to exist among the pandemic, bringing the focus to the plight of hundreds like him.

The peppy track with its dynamic cuts and vibrant cinematography manages to convey the spirit and hope for the future, despite being made on a shoestring budget.

“I wanted to do something on a larger scale. But, my search for a producer went vain. Nobody wanted to invest in anything during this crisis time. So, I spent whatever I had with me to make the video. It was shot in and around my house at Chalakkudy. For me, its not about profit but more about art. When people say it conveyed the message, the video has achieved its purpose,” says Sudheesh.

Sudheesh and Steve Bell have penned the lyrics while Aneesh Surendran has cranked the camera. The crew also includes Ansar Majeed, Aswin Sathya, Josie Peter and William Isac. The video was released under the banner of Music247.