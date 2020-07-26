STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kannur girl's fusion music 'brightens' Amitabh Bachchan while undergoing COVID-19 treatment

Though the Bollywood megastar didn't know who she was, Keralites knew her as Arya Dhayal from Kannur who sang the poetic song 'Sakhavu'.

Published: 26th July 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

23-year old Arya Dhayal from Kannur.

23-year old Arya Dhayal from Kannur.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: "You are a very special talent. God bless you. You have brightened my day in the hospital like never before. Mixing Carnatic and Western pop... amazing," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan from Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19. 

He attached the video of a girl's fusion music. Though Bachchan didn't know who she was, Keralites knew her as Arya Dhayal from Kannur who sang the poetic song "Sakhavu''. 

The ace-actor shared the two-minute video of Arya rendering Ed Sheeran's pop number 'Shape of You' playing on her Ukulele. 

"I was surprised by the tweet. The video was recorded in June at my home at Nadal, Kannur. I had just bought the Ukulele during the COVID-19 lockdown period and was experimenting on it," said an elated Arya to The New Indian Express

Surprisingly, Arya's another fusion video, a blend of Carnatic, Western and Kathakali Padam, had won more recognition than the one shared by senior Bachchan. 

The former had two million views on Instagram and was shared by singers like Hariharan, Sreenivas, Govind Vasantha and actors Parvati and Reema Kallingal. 

"This video has got three lakh views on Instagram. I think the music might have struck a chord with Bachchan in the hospital bed. I am on cloud nine after his tweet," said Arya, who had just completed PG in Statistics from Bengaluru. 

'Sakhavu' song

The 23-year old girl shot to fame three years ago through her rendetion of the poem 'Sakhavu'. 

Arya had learned Carnatic music for 20 years under Jayashree Rajeev and MA Rajeev Kumar in Kannur and under SR Krishnamurthy in Coimbatore. She has also won many prizes in state school kalolsavam in events like Kathakali Sangeetham and classical music.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp