STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lijo Jose Pellissery hopes for virtual reality option

Lijo, whose upcoming film Churuli is said to be heavy on extraordinary visuals, hinted that his film is better experienced on the big screen.

Published: 28th July 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

“Listen to mad people they can change the world”. So begins director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s new letter written to, in his words, “address a creative dilemma”.The filmmaker said he was disheartened by rumours of a tentpole release like Tenet being considered for an online release (the studios backing the Christopher Nolan film has already confirmed that they are not thinking of an OTT release) and the fact that many major film festivals are being conducted online.

Lijo, whose upcoming film Churuli is said to be heavy on extraordinary visuals, hinted that his film is better experienced on the big screen. “In the context of the pandemic, I thought of many options like an online release, prop-up film tents and modular cinemas seating limited to 20 people. As social distancing is a need of the time, the social movie-going experience was no more an option along with mounting legal barriers, and an online release would not do justice to the art.”

The Ee Ma Yau director thinks there is a solution to this. “The idea is to bridge the gap between the creator and viewer by introducing matchbox cinema headset into the equation. (This is, basically, a VR headset which can be converted for a cinema hall experience).” Lijo then went on to list the ideal VR specifications for an optimal viewing experience. 

Lijo added that he has pondered ways to make VR accessible for everyone. “Cheaper ones brought more problems and the ones with quality weren’t affordable for all. This prompted the need for a distribution system, much like our old movie libraries. How do we implement this? Imagine an additional device on the library rack, a VR headset. Synonymous to a book library providing the reader with the reading experience, VR facilitates cinema hall experience to viewers. You can implement this immediately because it is an enhancement of a personal experience, just like buying brand new headphones.”

He pointed out that a single idea may revolutionise the industry and said he is close to implementing 
his film in a VR platform by talking to various companies. The statement has kickstarted a discussion on social media. Some brought up the impracticality of the idea while others supported it. Some questioned the filmmaking format of a VR-friendly release and opined that nothing can replace the theatrical experience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lijo Jose Pellissery
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp