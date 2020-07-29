All-canine cast for Vijay Babu’s next

By Express News Service

Vijay Babu is doing something quite unconventional once again. The producer has launched a new film titled Valatty under his Friday Film House banner. The speciality of this project - his 15th production - is it will feature an all-canine cast.

Announcing the project, Vijay Babu called it the most challenging film the team has undertaken so far as the furry friends are all real, with no CGI employed. The principal cast is listed as follows: Golden Retriever as Tomy, Cocker Spaniel as Amalu, Naadan as Karidas, and Rottweiler as Bruno.

The film, which is being billed as a love story, is also said to feature human actors. Debutant Devan is helming the project with cinematographer Vishnu Panicker (Pranayameenukalude Kadal) and editor Ayoob Khan on board. Varun Sunil will be composing the music. The team has been training the dogs for over a year, and filming is expected to commence next month.