Dubbing begins for thriller-cum-family drama 'Kaval'

By Express News Service

As post-production work has been allowed to continue in Kerala, there has been some traction with respect to some big films such as Suresh Gopi’s upcoming Kaval.

The makers have revealed that the dubbing process of the Nithin Renji Panicker directorial has begun.

Also starring Renji Panicker in a lead role, Kaval is said to be an action thriller-cum-family drama spanning two generations.

The female lead is played by Zaya David who made her acting debut in Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu. The supporting cast comprises Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev.

Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments is backing the film which has been photographed by National award-winning cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen (Bhayanakam), edited by Mansoor Muthootti, and scored by Ranjin Raj.