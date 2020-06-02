First song from Jayaram’s 'Namo' out

By Express News Service

A song from Jayaram’s upcoming Sanskrit-language film Namo has been released.

Composed and sung by Anup Jalota, the song titled Neel Neel Krishna has lyrics by Prasant Krishnan.

Namo, which was shot entirely in the Sanskrit language, has Jayaram playing the mythological character Kuchelan a.k.a Sudama.

Vijeesh Mani, who found a place in the Guinness Book of Records for the films Vishwaguru and Netaji, has directed it. Jayaram lost 20 kilos and went for a tonsured look for essaying Kuchelan.

Namo was shot in various locations such as Varanasi and Kanyakumari by cinematographer S Lokanathan. It was edited by B Lenin.

The music has been handled by ‘Bhajan Samraat’ Anup Jalota. Actors and technicians from various corners of India are part of the cast.