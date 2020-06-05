STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Edon Molla to sing for Vijeesh Mani’s next

Albanian-American singer, lyricist, and music director Edon Molla has signed filmmaker Vijeesh Mani’s next film Mmmm.... backed by Aries Group’s Sohan Roy.

By Express News Service

Albanian-American singer, lyricist, and music director Edon Molla has signed filmmaker Vijeesh Mani’s next film Mmmm.... backed by Aries Group’s Sohan Roy. Edon will be writing the lyrics as well as sing for the film.A former basketball player, Edon Molla has worked with a group of reputed artists in the American music industry. He was mentored by veteran singer and Grammy award-winner Roberta Flack, following which he decided to retire from basketball and follow a music career.

Edon’s debut album Alone made a strong impression on airwaves in a short span of four months. Mmmmm... will be his first foray into the Indian music industry. Jubair Muhammad has signed on as the music director of the film which is said to address some environmental issues.  The makers say that Edon decided to be a part of the film after listening to the theme and message the cinema had to offer. Initially, the first few schedules were planned to be shot at international locations, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the scenes will be now shot in India.

