‘New shoot guidelines not entirely practical’

Production controller Badusha on the production status of several upcoming films, including big-budget releases

Published: 10th June 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Though the Kerala government has eased restrictions and given the approval to resume film shoots in Kerala, film crews have not been able to continue as planned as many find shooting indoors impractical.

Veteran production controller Badusha thinks that while it’s practical to shoot with 50 people, it’s impossible to finish a film with indoor shooting alone. “Around 40 films were yet to be completed when the lockdown happened. Majority of those films require outdoor locations. Some films require crowd scenes in addition to filming outdoors. How is it possible to finish such films under the new guidelines?” he said.

Badusha also commented on the state of the films that are awaiting release. “Around 65 films are lined up for release, among which are a handful of big-budget films. They can be released only when theatres start functioning again,” he said.

“Besides, they would need the backing of an overseas release. Now even if theatres reopen, there is uncertainty about when people will come as cinema is the last thing in everyone’s minds right now.”

He added that filmmakers are in a great dilemma as they can’t begin the production of new films without the completed films getting a release. “Moreover, how will the ordinary folks working in this field survive if new movies aren’t being made?” he asked.

Badusha had recently announced that he is venturing into film production with a film starring Fahadh Faasil and Joju George. Meanwhile, he has appeared in a short film based on the Covid-19 pandemic, titled Sarbath. The striking and imaginatively made film has Badusha playing a newly recovered patient who receives a haunting phone call.

