'Vara', a one-actor film experiment

By Express News Service

Nikhil Madhav, a newbie filmmaker, is making an experimental film with a single actor titled Vara, under the banner of Cinema Club production.

The film is being touted as a thought-provoking endeavor which deals with themes such as isolation and nature.

The film aims at establishing an idea of self-sustainability and condemns the corruption of nature by man. 73-year-old theatre artiste Geo Maranchery plays the main character, while additional actors will be lending their voices.

The makers claim that this style of filmmaking has never been attempted before. They added that though the film doesn’t take a political standpoint, it takes a satirical dig at the nature of politics itself.

The intention behind the film, they say, is to make everyone aware that a big film crew is not always needed to make an intelligent film. The makers are in the middle of filming at Maranchery, Malappuram with a small crew.