A satire with a social message

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Malayali Shaji Poliyanu’, a short film by city-based businessman Nandan Nambimadathil, is being discussed widely among the social media users for its satirical content. Radio jockey Firoz Azeez aka Kidilam Firoz plays the protagonist ‘Malayali Shaji’ in the film, which is a humorous take on the modern-day activities of Malayalis. “Shaji can be anyone of us. He loves money, has an affinity towards politics, godmen and black magic, has no qualms in asking for dowry and is even a food blogger who will give negative reviews if the restaurant bills him,” says Nandan.

Firoz wrote the script, while Shalu Peyad did the cinematography. “Both of them approached me with the script and asked to direct. I was impressed with the content and agreed to do it. Firoz was the apt person to play the character as he has a typical style of dialogue delivery. Since the short film was more of a one-man show, there was no better choice,” adds Nandan.

The short film also has a social awareness message. “Most of us tend to go against what the government says. So even if we make crores of rupees or build mansions, a pandemic can nullify it all in just a moment. We won’t carry any of our possessions with us when we die. This pandemic has taught everyone a lesson. However, I am sure that once the outbreak is contained, people will start showing their real faces again,” he says.

The short film has been receiving tremendous response on Facebook and TikTok. “I was sure people would be entertained. However, the number of views really surprised me,” says Nandan. He’s planning to make a web series with Firoz soon. “Hopefully, I’ll direct a movie in 2021 with Firoz in the lead,” he adds.