STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

A satire with a social message

‘Malayali Shaji Poliyanu’, a short film by city-based businessman Nandan Nambimadathil, is being discussed widely among the social media users for its satirical content.

Published: 13th June 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Firoz as Malayali Shaji in 'Malayali Shaji Poliyanu’.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Malayali Shaji Poliyanu’, a short film by city-based businessman Nandan Nambimadathil, is being discussed widely among the social media users for its satirical content. Radio jockey Firoz Azeez aka Kidilam Firoz plays the protagonist ‘Malayali Shaji’ in the film, which is a humorous take on the modern-day activities of Malayalis. “Shaji can be anyone of us. He loves money, has an affinity towards politics, godmen and black magic, has no qualms in asking for dowry and is even a food blogger who will give negative reviews if the restaurant bills him,” says Nandan. 

Firoz wrote the script, while Shalu Peyad did the cinematography. “Both of them approached me with the script and asked to direct. I was impressed with the content and agreed to do it. Firoz was the apt person to play the character as he has a typical style of dialogue delivery. Since the short film was more of a one-man show, there was no better choice,” adds Nandan.

The short film also has a social awareness message. “Most of us tend to go against what the government says. So even if we make crores of rupees or build mansions, a pandemic can nullify it all in just a moment. We won’t carry any of our possessions with us when we die. This pandemic has taught everyone a lesson. However, I am sure that once the outbreak is contained, people will start showing their real faces again,” he says.

The short film has been receiving tremendous response on Facebook and TikTok. “I was sure people would be entertained. However, the number of views really surprised me,” says Nandan. He’s planning to make a web series with Firoz soon. “Hopefully, I’ll direct a movie in 2021 with Firoz in the lead,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp