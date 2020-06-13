STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An ode to heartbreaks

Shyam Muraleedharan’s  music video shows the life of Maathan, the protagonist of Mayaanadhi, before he came back into Appu’s life

Published: 13th June 2020 06:56 AM

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Kya Karoon’, a three-minute music video that was made using 60 charcoal illustrations, has been garnering attention on social media. Created by Shyam Muraleedharan, who is an associate director, the video has Tovino Thomas and Aiswarya Lekshmi reprising their characters Maathan and Appu from the hit Aashiq Abu directorial ‘Mayaanadhi’.Written by Shyam and sung and composed by his friend Vivek Ravi, the music video shows the life of Maathan before he came back into Appu’s life.

“Maathan is troubled by Appu’s memories after the break-up. He loves her so much that she is all he dreams of in his sleep,” says Shyam. I wanted the tune and lyrics to induce the pain of heartbreak in the viewer, adds Shyam. Once the lyrics were penned, Vivek composed the tune within two days. Though Shyam had a plan to shoot the video outdoors, the lockdown played spoilsport. “That is when the idea to do a video entirely using charcoal illustrations struck me. I took two weeks to complete it. Since I didn’t want repetitive frames, I decided to draw every single frame,” he says.
I chose Maathan and Appu as my characters because of their brilliant chemistry and the intensity of their relationship, says Shyam. 

“Mayaanadhi had a huge impact on me. Anyone who watches the movie will be awestruck by their chemistry,” he adds.The song was shot using an iPhone. The illustrations were scanned and edited using Photoshop and a few other apps to give it a filmy effect. Vivek recorded the song with just a guitar. Programming and sound effects were done by Rajat Prakash. “The video was shot maintaining all social distancing norms. Since the entire video was made using charcoal, there were no artists. Both Vivek and me worked from our homes,” he quips.

Shyam shared the video with Tovino and Aishwarya, who liked it. Aishwarya went a step further and shared it on her Instagram profile. “Tovino will share it soon,” he says. Shyam is happy that he effectively explored his creativity during the lockdown period. “Another advantage was that I was able to complete some scripts. I’ll be meeting artists soon,” he says.

