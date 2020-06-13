STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Pre-production begins for Vinayan’s next, 19th Century

In a statement, the director said they hope to start filming by the end of September, as he expects the pandemic’s intensity to diminish by then. 

Published: 13th June 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Recently, we had reported that director Vinayan will be directing a big-budget period film titled Pathonmpathaam Noottaandu (19th Century), which takes place in the 1800s in the Kingdom of Travancore.      Vinayan has announced that the pre-production work of the film has begun with a song composition. In a statement, the director said they hope to start filming by the end of September, as he expects the pandemic’s intensity to diminish by then. 

“There are those among us who feel that the pandemic has destroyed lives and that a comeback to normalcy is impossible, especially for cinema. Just keep in mind that people have survived bigger crises than this. We’ll overcome this too. Let’s be positive. We can fight and move forward,” he said. Gokulam Films is bankrolling the project which is being touted as an action-oriented epic. Vinayan is planning to cast actors from Malayalam and South Indian film industries in the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp