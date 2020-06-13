Pre-production begins for Vinayan’s next, 19th Century

By Express News Service

Recently, we had reported that director Vinayan will be directing a big-budget period film titled Pathonmpathaam Noottaandu (19th Century), which takes place in the 1800s in the Kingdom of Travancore. Vinayan has announced that the pre-production work of the film has begun with a song composition. In a statement, the director said they hope to start filming by the end of September, as he expects the pandemic’s intensity to diminish by then.

“There are those among us who feel that the pandemic has destroyed lives and that a comeback to normalcy is impossible, especially for cinema. Just keep in mind that people have survived bigger crises than this. We’ll overcome this too. Let’s be positive. We can fight and move forward,” he said. Gokulam Films is bankrolling the project which is being touted as an action-oriented epic. Vinayan is planning to cast actors from Malayalam and South Indian film industries in the film.