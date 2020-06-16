Dhyan Sreenivasan set to play a detective

By Express News Service

After making his directorial debut with Love Action Drama, Dhyan Sreenivasan is back to acting. He is set to play a detective in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by debutant Jithu Vayalil.

Touted as a comedy-thriller, the project has a script by Bipin Chandran who wrote films like 1983, Best Actor, C/o Saira Banu, and Pavada.

Dhyan will be shedding some kilos to play the role. Composer Sam CS, who recently made his Malayalam debut with Odiyan, will be returning to Malayalam to write the score for this film. 9-fame Abhinandan Ramanujam has been roped in to handle the cinematography.

Aside from this project, Dhyan has also signed newcomer Vinay Jose’s Pathira Kurbana, in which he will be reuniting with his Adi Kapyaare Kootamani co-stars Aju Varghese and Neeraj Madhav. He is also part of three other newcomers’ projects: Maxwell Jose’s Adukkala, Hemanth’s Higuita, and Arun Chandu’s Sayahna Vaarthakal.