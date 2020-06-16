STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malayalam filmmaker Sachy in critical condition after cardiac arrest

As per official sources, Sachy, who underwent a hip surgery, was taken to Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday after sustaining a cardiac arrest

Published: 16th June 2020 04:04 PM

Sachy with the main cast of Ayyappanum Koshiyum

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Scriptwriter and director Sachy aka KR Sachidanandan, whose latest movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon is the biggest hit this year, is in a critical condition in a private hospital in Thrissur after a surgery.

As per official sources, Sachy, who underwent a hip surgery, was taken to Jubilee Mission Hospital on Tuesday after sustaining a cardiac arrest. He is currently under treatment in the critical care unit with ventilation and other supportive measures.

“A multidisciplinary team is involved in his care. CT of the brain is suggestive of hypoxic brain damage,” a medical bulletin issued by the Jubilee Mission Kerala College & Research Institute, where he was admitted his morning, said. The bulletin added that the doctors could evaluate his recovery only after 48-72 hours.

A lawyer by profession hailing from Kodungallur, Sachy entered the film industry as a scriptwriter collaborating with Sethu. The duo made super hits like 'Chocolate', 'Senior' and 'Robinhood', before parting ways. His first solo script Run Baby Run was another blockbuster movie, starring Mohanlal and Amala Paul. 'Anarkali' starring Prithviraj, his directorial debut, was also a blockbuster.

Comments

