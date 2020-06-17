STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Everyone deserves an equal start: 'Family Man' star Neeraj Madhav calls out Mollywood 'nepotism'

Neeraj who started out doing small characters, is only looking for a 'fair race where everyone deserves an equal start.'

Neeraj Madhav in Fahad Faasil-starrer 'Oru Indian pranayakadha' and in Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam'.

Neeraj Madhav in Fahad Faasil-starrer 'Oru Indian pranayakadha' and in Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam'. (Photo | Facebook)

In the wake of an uprising against some Bollywood bigshots by members of its own fraternity, 'Family Man' fame Neeraj Madhav called out the Malayalam film industry for its 'nepotism' and 'hierarchy'.  

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has been at the centre of the 'nepotism' debate with many in the industry coming forward with testimonials about its 'cruel reality'.

Neeraj contributed to the narrative, when he shared a post on social media about the "unwritten rules" one needed to follow to move ahead in Malayalam cinema. 

Although he never followed these rules, six years later, he realises that he has had to face the consequences for it. 

Hierarchy in highlight

A level of hierarchy is maintained on sets he had worked on. He wrote, "the distinction begins when senior actors are served tea in glass cups while the rest are served in steel cups. Drinking tea in paper cups are fine too, but the hitch lies when they impose the difference."

The unwritten rules

There is a group of "judgemental crowd" set out to nip newcomers at the bud. "You have an attitude if you fold your legs in front of someone, you're arrogant if you wear cooling glasses, you're interrupting if you provide feedback on the script," these are the ways they would judge young actors. 

In order to climb the ladder, one needs to be "obedient, cooperative and modest" even if they are faking it.

He added that he lost many opportunities because he hadn't gotten into the good books of many filmmakers. 

Nepotism - The biggest truth

"If it is talent and effort that is needed for an artist, the reality is not such," he said that an actor's future in the industry depends not on talent but on the way he behaves (the aforementioned rules). But, "if you have a legacy claim in the field, then you're safe," he wrote. 

The Drishyam actor said he was motivated to come forward by Kangana Ranaut's reaction to the death of Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput.

Neeraj who started out doing small characters, is only looking for a "fair race" where "everyone deserves an equal start." To sum up, he added, "no reservations, but equal opportunity."

“സിനിമയിൽ ചില അലിഖിത നിയമങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ട് ”, ഒരു പ്രമുഖ പ്രൊഡക്ഷൻ കൺട്രോളർ പണ്ട് എന്നോട് പറഞ്ഞതാണ്, “അതൊക്കെ നോക്കീം കണ്ടും...

Posted by Neeraj Madhav on Tuesday, June 16, 2020
