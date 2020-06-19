Divulge more details on nepotism in Mollywood, FEFKA tells actor Neeraj Madhav

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) on Thursday asked actor Neeraj Madhav to furnish more details on his allegations about the ‘hierarchy’ and nepotism existing in the Malayalam film industry.FEFKA general secretary Unnikrishnan B said the association cannot look into the issue unless the actor divulges details including the people who have treated him badly on the film sets. FEFKA has sent an official mail to A.M.M.A (Association of Malayalam Movie Makers), urging the actors’ association to ask Neeraj to give more details.

“Neeraj has raised serious allegations and said lobbying exists in Mollywood. However, it was a generalised allegation. He has to provide specific details like which production controller/technicians behaved in the manner he describes in the social media post. Only then will we be able to look into theses claims,” said Unnikrishnan.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Neeraj claimed that actors without godfathers and those not part of the ‘clique’ face various hurdles in Mollywood. Neeraj has made the allegations at a time when Bollywood has been discussing mental health and nepotism in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.