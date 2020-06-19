STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sachidanandan KR: Hitmaker with a rare Midas touch

The saddest part in this untimely demise is that it came during a year when he was basking in the glory of two consecutive hits —’ and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Published: 19th June 2020 06:31 AM

Sachy with actors Prithviraj and Biju Menon on the sets of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when successful movies are a rare phenomenon in Malayalam cinema, it is not easy to maintain an upward graph by consistently delivering hits and mega hits — be it as writer or  director. However, Sachidanandan KR, popularly known as Sachy, who passed away on Thursday night, was truly a master, with the uncanny ability to gauge the pulse of viewers with unerring accuracy. He was also one of the very few writer-directors having a Midas touch.

The saddest part in this untimely demise is that it came during a year when he was basking in the glory of two consecutive hits —’ and Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He was the most sought after writer following the twin successes. However, destiny had another tale for him. Sachy, who was born in Kodungallur, was a lawyer in the Kerala High Court. After practising law for eight years, he collaborated with his friend Sethu, also a lawyer, and wrote the script for Chocolate (2007).

The movie directed by Shafi was one of the biggest hits of the year. The duo worked on — Robinhood (2009), Make-up Man (2011), Seniors (2011) and Doubles (2011). They parted ways in 2012 and soon Sachy came up with his first solo script- Run Baby Run (2012). In 2015, Sachy debuted as director with Prithviraj-starrer Anarkkali. He delivered another smash hit through Ramaleela (2017).

In 2019, Sachy crafted one of the perfect commercial script of recent times for Lal Jr. He donned the director’s hat again with Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020 February). But, nobody thought that it would be his swan song. “He was an expert who knew the pulse of the audience. This is one of the greatest losses during the pandemic. As screenwriter-director, he was the undisputed numero uno in Mollywood,” said director Unnikrishnan B.

