Aashiq Abu to direct Prithviraj in a period film

Published: 23rd June 2020 10:51 AM

Mollywood actor Prithviraj

Mollywood actor Prithviraj (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Some of the best minds in Malayalam cinema are joining hands for a historical film. Aashiq Abu (Virus, Maayanadhi) will be directing Prithviraj for the first time in Vaariyamkunnan, a film based on the 1921 Malabar revolution.

Muhsin Parari (co-writer of Virus and Sudani from Nigeria) will be co-directing the production which is slated to begin next year, on the 100th anniversary of the revolution.

Vaariyamkunnan has a script by Harshad and Rameez. Harshad recently wrote the script for the Mammootty-starrer Unda.

Zikandar and Moideen are bankrolling the film under the banner of Compass Movies Ltd. Cinematographer Shyju Khalid (Kumbalangi Nights, Anjaam Pathira) will be part of the team alongside editor Saiju Sreedharan (Virus, Kumbalangi Nights).

Prithviraj will essay the role of Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, a self-made Sultan who established his own parallel government and formed his own army.As per the synopsis let out by the team, Vaariyamkunnan will narrate the untold story of a legendary revolutionary who rebelled against the British empire.

The Malabar revolution of 1921 was earlier a subject of IV Sasi’s 1988 film 1921 starring Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Madhu and TG Ravi.

The role of Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji was played by Ravi. This is the third period film starring Prithviraj to be lined up after Kaaliyan and Karachi 81.

