Chandrettayanam: Love knows no lines

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Set in the idyllic backdrop of a village in Payyanur, ‘Chandrettayanam’ is a music video that tells the tale of love that springs between two elderly characters played by theatre artists C Narayanan and Bhanumathi Payyanur. The musical love story, released with the tagline ‘How far will you go for love’, effectively conveys the message that love knows no barriers.

It captures the dynamics of attraction that develops between the mature couple, who are wary of the social order that looks down on love among the elderly. The melancholic song titled ‘Karikku Polathe Vellam’, is rendered in the distinct slang of North Malabar and transports the listener to nostalgia.

Sung in the style of a ‘shappu paattu’, (acapellas sung by men in toddy shops, while drumming on the benches) it conveys the emotions of pining lovers’ hearts. While the music is the result of a teamwork by a group of close knit music enthusiasts from Payyanur, the video was directed by Adithyan Chandrashekhar, the man behind the popular ‘ Rock Paper Scissors’ webseries on Karikku Fliq.

“The project came about when cinematographer Azad Roshan suggested that we make a music video of one of the songs written in our friend circle. ‘Karikku Polathe Vellam’ stuck with me. It had the potential to be made into a music video with a meaningful story,” says Adithyan.“While love stories of young couples are common, we wanted to do something novel.

Hence I decided to bring in the storyline of two elderly people falling in love. But the subject had to be handled delicately, since Malayali audiences do not take very well to the concept. Hence each shot had to be taken with extra care so that the emotions would be interpreted as crass or adulterous. We were able to successfully achieve this because of the seasoned actors who played the role,”Adithyan adds.

The team being native to Payyanur, there is a conscious effort to capture the beauty of the place. The song has been released on YouTube channel ‘Movie Pulsar’. It was released on their social media platforms by actors Aju Varghese and Rima Kallingal.

“The song has received a lot of positive feedback. Elderly audience too have taken to the earthy tune,” adds Adithyan. The music and vocals have been done by Pranav CP, lyrics by Hareesh Mohanan and editing by Pinto Varkey.